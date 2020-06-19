Deme Goli hosts the all New, Much Expected ‘KMC Show’

Currently, there is a very high demand for intriguing audio-visual content online, as regards the current dispensation, the world is facing now.

However, viewers have had to grumble over the little or not so yearned for television content many producers have already churned out online.

This period of maximum dissatisfaction is coming to a total halt as the much-awaited ‘KMC Show’ gets set to roll, and on-demand.

It is a celebrity-select talk show which delves deep into the life of your favourite Nollywood stars, and it is tailor-made to offer you all you need as far as your maximum gratification is concerned.

The fun-filled, new TV show mixes very interesting, and entertaining moments while asking guests the very compelling questions to get viewers all the upright answers.

For such shows, one of the key elements is the host who breathes good life into it.

The ‘KMC Show’, is being hosted by the fabulous celebrity host Deme Goli. The style actor and movie producer brings a great depth of knowledge in the art of TV show anchoring.



A contestant of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2016 beauty pageant, Deme Goli is not only beautiful inside and out, she is your utmost captivating host who will make you love every moment of the show.

The ‘KMC Show’ airs on the Nollyvilla TV channel on YouTube every week. It premieres on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at exactly 5.00pm and revered Nollywood actress Uju Okoli is her special guest.

Get interactive with the host Deme Goli across social media platforms — Instagram: @demegoli, Twitter: @prettydemegh, and Facebook: Ruth Deme Goli. Nollyvilla TV is also on Instagram as @Nollyvillatv.

To stay updated, subscribe to your number one Nollywood TV in Nigeria, Nollyvilla TV channel on YouTube, and turn on the notification for all the latest episodes, each week.

The ‘KMC Show’ is powered by Kingsley Multimedia Concept. Nollywood director cum producer Kingsley Iweru is the Executive Producer.

