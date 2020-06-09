My Father is a Demon – Archbishop Duncan Williams’ Son Says

Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams has stated that his father is a demon.

Affectionately called Dee Wills, this pronouncement comes after he went viral for sharing a swimming pool video with n@ked girls.

According to him, he tags his father so because of the strict style he used to bring him up.

According to the 25-year-old, the situation became unbearable for him and at the age of 21, he told the Founder of Action Chapel that he is moving out of his house.

He also recounts how Archbishop Duncan Williams, on three occasions, paid East Legon Police to arrest him on suspicion of drugs.

Netizens however were on the view that he is high on drugs at the moment.

On May 28, PlugTimes.com reported that he was spotted with a substance suspected to be cigarette in his hands.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.