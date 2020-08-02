Shatta Wale, You Do All! — Akufo-Addo reacts to ‘Already’ Video

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on Shatta Wale for his work on ‘Already’, with Beyoncé and Major Lazer.

President of the Republic of Ghana took to social media microblog Twitter to announce his excitement on Sunday night.

It comes barely 48-hours after the video was made available for public consumption.

He tweeted: “@shattawalegh, you do all!!! #KingAlready #BlackIsKing”

The Ghanaian reggae/afro-dancehall musician last visited Akufo-Addo at the Seat of Government in November 2017. Since then, there has been some level of good rapport between them.

‘Already’, is a masterpiece off Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album which features Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

Set in Ghana, and the USA, the visuals for ‘Already’ brings to life, the artistic impression through the lens of the director Blitz the Ambassador.

Enjoy the ‘Already’ music video by Beyonce, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer below:



