Tell Ghanaians what Nigel Gaisie did to your Wife – Afia Schwarzenegger to Nana Romeo

Afia Schwarzenegger has dared Accra FM presenter, Nana Romeo, to come out and tell Ghanaians why he is not in good terms with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

She alleges that the renowned prophet of God might have had an affair with the presenter’s wife, hence the ‘bad blood’ between the two buddies.

“Nana Romeo, after all is said and done, come and explain to Ghanaians why you don’t speak to Nigel Gaisie anymore, Prophet Nigel Gaisie what did he do to your wife? Yes, we also have facts, we warned you, you didn’t listen, you see your stubbornness, what did Nigel Gaisie do to your wife? Didn’t you and he sit in an interview and claimed you killed Ebony? Why are you two no longer friends, Nana Romeo, come and explain yourself,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in a viral video available to GhanaWeb.

It is unclear what exactly Afia Schwarzenegger is insinuating, but Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been accused by the Assin Central Member of Parliament of having sexual affairs with his female church members.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the man of God is a miserable womanizer who has slept with about 80% of the women in his church.

The MP has been consistent in “exposing some charlatans” parading themselves as men of God and taking advantage of the vulnerable in the society.

The legislator on Net 2 TV stated that the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel takes advantage of his female church members and abuses them as well.



