WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump participates in ‘Transition to Greatness’ Roundtable Discussion on Justice Disparities in America

President Trump is holding a roundtable discussion on Justice Disparities in America tagged ‘Transition to Greatness’.

Today, he is meeting with law enforcement agents, faith leaders, & community leaders on police reform & empowering forgotten communities.

Enjoy the live event below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.