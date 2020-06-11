News
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump participates in ‘Transition to Greatness’ Roundtable Discussion on Justice Disparities in America
President Trump is holding a roundtable discussion on Justice Disparities in America tagged ‘Transition to Greatness’.
Today, he is meeting with law enforcement agents, faith leaders, & community leaders on police reform & empowering forgotten communities.
Enjoy the live event below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
