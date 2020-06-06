Yaw Sarpong explains Why he Features Circular Musicians on Latest Songs

Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong has explained his motive behind the choice of musicians he features on the new songs, for his upcoming album.

The legendary musician is featuring a number of circular musicians on his latest project and he has made an interesting statement about it.

According to him, the move was first ignited by Sarkodie‘s comment in an interview in US that his songs inspired him and the rapper admitted he was willing to record with him.

Yaw Sarpong made this known on Gospel Parliament show hosted by O.B Nartey on Accra-based Vision 1 FM, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He noted that he wants to tap into the fans of the musicians with the word of God so that they join in praising Him.

We sing gospel song to win souls for God and someone like Sarkodie who commands big crowd says your songs have inspired him, then it was only right I collaborate with him.

Yaw Sarpong was recently spotted recording the remix version ‘Joseph’ with Kofi Kinaata.

Revealing the number of circular acts on the album, he noted that Samini and Stonebwoy are all on the project.

Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo has 25 albums and celebrating 40 years in ministration.

