Already Video: Shatta Wale is a King — Jupitar lauds fellow

Ghanaian dancehall musician Jupitar has eulogised fellow Shatta Wale over the ‘Already’ record and forthcoming video with Beyonce.

This comes after a snippet of the visuals of the ‘Already’ music video got leaked.

The ‘Eternity’ hitmaker took to social media microblog Twitter to make the pronouncement.

He tweeted: No disrespect to any musician in Ghana but @shattawalegh is a king 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Shatta wale 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) July 25, 2020

No disrespect to any musician in Ghana but @shattawalegh is a king 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) July 25, 2020

Despite this commendation, Jupitar has received a lot of condemnation from myopic netizens who feel praising Shatta Wale, in this regard was needless.

However, Jupitar has also argued that giving him the needed honour was in the right order.

The visuals will be made available on 31st July 2020 when the upcoming film ‘Black Is King’ is globally premiered.

‘Already’ is a single off the The Lion King: The Gift tie-in album.

Shatta Wale was one of the four (4) musicians on the album who were also casted for the film.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

