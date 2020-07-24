SNIPPET! Music Video of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ ft Shatta Wale (off ‘Black is King’ Movie)

Beyonce is set to release the visuals to ‘Already’ featuring Shatta Wale, a single off the The Lion King: The Gift tie-in album.

The upcoming film ‘Black Is King’ which globally premieres on 31st July will have the music video feature eminently.

In this regard, Shatta Wale was among the only four (4) musicians on the Gift album who were recruited for the film. Others were Burna Boy, Salatiel, and Wizkid.

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana that he has already met Beyonce and shot the video.

Check a snippet of what you are about to witness on 31st July 2020 out!

This life if God bless u erh, #AlreadyVideo pic.twitter.com/rRJPM0vUzr — Gabbino SM 🔥 (@gabbinoGH) July 24, 2020

