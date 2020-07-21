BBNaija 2020: Why Everyone is Talking about Dorathy Today — SEE PHOTOS

The BBNaija 2020 season is underway Dorathy is one of the first contestants who have earned huge reaction from the public.

Today, PlugTimes.com brings to its cherished readers, why everyone is talking about the busty lady.

Dorathy Bachor, 24, has got people talking as a result of her figure.

When she was first introduced, the lively housemate flaunted what she has got.

This, as expected got social media buzzing with words from many users.

Dorathy after her introduction got her Instagram account shoot up to 70,000+ followers.

Check Dorathy of Big Brother Naija Lockdown 2020 out!





















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.