Girl Curses Keche Andrew after Leaking her Racy Photo — VIDEO

A girl has invoked curses on musician Keche Andrew after the latter allegedly leaked her private photo.

According to the girl, the husband of Joana Gyan sent the photo to his friend, who eventually leaked it on social media.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, she invokes river gods from her paternal hometown.

Little or no information is known about the girl at the centre of these curses. It is not known whether the two once dated.

However, Keche Andrew has also not reacted to this.

This is what happened:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.