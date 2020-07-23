Nadia Buari stirs Controversy after Video of her Kissing her Daughter Pops Up

Nadia Buari has created some level of controversy among after the actress shared a video of herself kissing her daughter.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Nadia Buari is seen having some quality time with her daughter.

This comes a little over four (4) months after Nana Ama McBrown also went viral for kissing and licking her daughter Maxin.

There has been some level of concerns over the actress sharing a kiss with her innocent daughter.

Check Nadia Buari and her daughter out.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.