Nadia Buari stirs Controversy after Video of her Kissing her Daughter Pops Up

PlugTimes.com July 23, 2020
Nadia Buari kiss daughter controversy

Nadia Buari has created some level of controversy among after the actress shared a video of herself kissing her daughter.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Nadia Buari is seen having some quality time with her daughter.

This comes a little over four (4) months after Nana Ama McBrown also went viral for kissing and licking her daughter Maxin.

There has been some level of concerns over the actress sharing a kiss with her innocent daughter.

Check Nadia Buari and her daughter out.

