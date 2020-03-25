Ghana receives COVID-19 Medical Supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundation

Ghana has received its COVID-19 consignment from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

The shipment arrived in the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, Ghana .

The items are made up of 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

This comes a little over a week after the Foundation announced that it will be distributing items to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

On Sunday, Ethiopia received the consignment for Africa, and it has since distributed it to, each of the 54 countries on the continent.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Baba Foundation has distributed medical items to other countries, across the globe, affected by COVID-19.

Ghana has so far recorded 53 coronavirus cases, with 2 deaths.









Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com