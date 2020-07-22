Entertainment

Salma Mumin goes Golden in Hot Photos

PlugTimes.com July 22, 2020
Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has gone more golden in the latest photos sighted by PlugTimes.com.

The philanthropist dons a golden, one-piece costume and gladiator-inspired heels to match.

The actress wears no fashion accessory, however, her neatly touched golden hair adds more to her beauty.

Salma Mumin is a known brand influencer, filmmaker and has over the years carved a niche for herself as one of the finest in her trade.

Check her out:

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

