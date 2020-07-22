Salma Mumin goes Golden in Hot Photos

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has gone more golden in the latest photos sighted by PlugTimes.com.

The philanthropist dons a golden, one-piece costume and gladiator-inspired heels to match.

The actress wears no fashion accessory, however, her neatly touched golden hair adds more to her beauty.

Salma Mumin is a known brand influencer, filmmaker and has over the years carved a niche for herself as one of the finest in her trade.

