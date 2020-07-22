Stop Killing Yourselves to impress People — Efia Odo advises

In recent times, there has been a lot of pressure on people, mainly the youth to impress others.

This act of creating positive impression toward others has sent many young souls, either to the grave, or emotionally traumatized.

In a move to curb this heinous act among people, Ghanaian actress and screen-goddess Efia Odo has counselled in this regard.

According to the ‘Stranger’ actress, humans ought to stop killing themselves to impress people who have nothing.

The award-winning actress took to her Twitter account tweet: “Stop killing yourselves to impress people who don’t even have shit.”

Stop killing yourselves to impress people who don’t even have shit — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) July 22, 2020

Efia Odo is part of the cast for the yet-to-be premiered movie ‘Stranger’, a masterpiece produced by filmmaker Yvonne Nelson.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

