YouTube star Nichole Thea dies at 24 with Unborn Baby

YouTube star Nichole Thea who was pregnant has died together with her unborn baby boy.

Nichole was confirmed dead in the morning of Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She died at a very youthful age of 24.

Her death of Nichole was announced on her official Instagram page on Sunday afternoon.

Their unborn son who also died along with her was named Reign by her.

Her partner Boga has however, agreed that a few of Nichole‘s pre-scheduled YouTube videos should be aired.

Read the full statement below:

To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx

Both Nichole Thea and partner Boga are social media sensations.

They are loved by many for sharing very quality times together.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.