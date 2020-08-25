BREAKING: Messi wants to Leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club, the La Liga giants has confirmed.

In effect, the world’s greatest player wants to terminate his contract now.

This will bring to an end, nearly two (2) decades at the Spanish side.

In the mean time, the Messi will not attend any Barcelona training, till further notice.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

