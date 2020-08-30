Kelvyn Boy Unfollows Everyone on Instagram

Kelvyn Boy has unfollowed everyone he is following on Instagram, PlugTimes.com can report.

The afrobeats singer’s action comes after he lost out on his two (2) VGMA 2020 nominations.

When Kelvyn Boy lost the ‘Afrobeats Song of the Year’ and ‘Collaboration of the Year’, he reportedly stormed out of the event.

It is certainly not known, the cause of his action however, some netizens have argued that it was as a result of losing out.

Some people have also argued that it could be a mere coincidence.

In effect, he has even unfollowed his manager Blakk Cedi.

The Black Arm act was beaming with smiles at the event before the unpredictable happened to him.

Kevlyn Boy performed at the Day 1 of the annual 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

During the course of his performance, his trouser got torn.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.