Kuami Eugene: I’ve Not Had a Child

Singer Kuami Eugene has revealed that he has not given birth.

It comes a day after media reports went viral that he has welcomed a baby girl.

In a video the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker shared, he refutes the reports of child birth.

Kuami Eugene added that the baby belongs to his sister.

According to the Lynx Entertainment act, he very excited because he had become an uncle, biologically.

In a related development, the official music video to his single ‘Open Gate’ has recorded 1 million views on YouTube.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

