Entertainment
Shatta Wale hosts Faith Concert on April 4
Faith Concert, a virtual musical concert by Shatta Wale has been slated for next month, amidst the rise in coronavirus cases.
The concert is aimed at giving fans of the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, around the globe, some level of hope, in these difficult times.
It will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his ‘ship mansion’ in East Legon, Accra-Ghana.
It will be streamed live across his social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram).
Last Sunday, he held a church service on social media with his fans.
The Faith Concert by Shatta Wale is powered by the Shatta Movement Empire.
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com