Sarkodie #BlackLoveVirtualConcert: Date, Venue, Time, Performers, and more

Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert also dubbed Sarkodie & Friends Virtual Concert is finally here.

PlugTimes.com brings you some of the key information leading to the concert.

Find information about the date, time, venue, performers, and more below:

Key Event Info

Event Name: Black Love Virtual Concert or Sarkodie & Friends Virtual Live Concert

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2020

Venue: Independence Arch, Accra-Ghana

Time: 6.30 PM (GMT)

Streaming Platform: Ceek.com

Performers: Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo, Shatta Wale, Kidi, King Promise, Akwaboah, Efya, Sista Afia, and more.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

