Sarkodie #BlackLoveVirtualConcert: Date, Venue, Time, Performers, and more
Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert also dubbed Sarkodie & Friends Virtual Concert is finally here.
PlugTimes.com brings you some of the key information leading to the concert.
Find information about the date, time, venue, performers, and more below:
Key Event Info
Event Name: Black Love Virtual Concert or Sarkodie & Friends Virtual Live Concert
Date: Sunday, August 16, 2020
Venue: Independence Arch, Accra-Ghana
Time: 6.30 PM (GMT)
Streaming Platform: Ceek.com
Performers: Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo, Shatta Wale, Kidi, King Promise, Akwaboah, Efya, Sista Afia, and more.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
