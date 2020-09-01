Guy Crashes Rented G-Wagon Car on Legon Campus While going to Impress Girl — REPORTS

A young guy has reportedly crashed a rented Mercedez G-wagon car while going to impress a girl on Legon campus.

This unfortunate incident occurred today [Tuesday], September 1, 2020 and eventually could not meet the girl, the reports add.

This happened at one of the roundabouts close to the Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana.

The occupant of the read G-Wagon run it into the median strip or central preservation of the road.

The body of the luxurious vehicle has been wrecked. These include the side door, mirror, wind screen, as well as the area around the bonnet.

PlugTimes.com understands the occupant of the car however survived the accident.

It is currently not known what eventually caused this accident, however, many netizens have linked it to the occupant’s inability to have full control of how the car functions, perhaps.

Check it out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

