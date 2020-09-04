EntertainmentMusic Plug!
Mandem – Weather (prod by RekxBeatz)
Ghanaian musician Mandem drops ‘Weather’, a new tune for the reggae culture.
This new song was produced by ace music producer RekxBeatz.
Stream / download ‘Weather’ by Mandem below or check it on other music streaming platforms:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
