Ras Kuuku Hospitalized

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall act Ras Kuuku has been hospitalized following an abrupt end to his performance at the Asaase Sound Clash.

The reigning VGMA 2020 ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ experienced a dislocated arm during his performance at the event.

Ras Kuuku was then rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Saturday night.

According to reports, scan by medical officers confirmed the arm dislocation.

PlugTimes.com understands the ‘Ghetto Youth’ president is set to underway a surgery today [Monday], September 14, 2020.

This comes after his VGMA 2020 plaque was stolen and was later retrieved.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

