‘Otan Hunu’ Hitmakers DeadPeepol hints of a Remix

Ghanaian music duo DeadPeepol has revealed the remix version to the hit song ‘Otan Hunu’ will be made available soon.

Made up of Kofy Control and Cweku Ritchii, the announcement comes barely two (2) months after the original song gained popularity.

According to DeadPeepol, award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal is one of the acts who will be on the yet-to-be-released ‘Otan Hunu’ remix.

This was made known in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9 FM, on Thursday morning.

PlugTimes.com understands the remix has already been recorded and only waiting for the right day to release it.

This news source can also reveal that a known Ghanaian singer is also on this song, and surprisingly, the person rapped on the song.

DeadPeepol already have the official video to ‘Otan Hunu’ out and was directed by Kojo Myles.

The song which features Rich Kent has clocked 500,000 streams on audiomack.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

