Sarkodie Promises to Beat Dr. UN in New Song ‘Gimme Way’

Sarkodie has sent a strong warning to Dr Kwame Fordjour in a new song he titles ‘Gimme Way’.

The caution from Sarkodie, although amusing, it comes after he [Dr. UN] handed over a fake UN-Kofi Annan Award to him.

Also referred to as Dr. UN, Sarkodie says in the song that he will hit the former’s nape when he meets him.

The lyrics to the song translates: “I thought I was a hard guy until Dr. UN gave him an empty bottle as an award. Any time I meet him, I will hit his nape.”

‘Gimme Way’ which features the legendary Prince Bright is already making the waves since it was released on Friday morning.

Some netizens have argued that the latest song from the Sarkcess Music boss was influenced by Dr. UN.

Dr. Kwame Fordjour handed over the award to Sarkodie and a number of Ghanaian personalities across various industries on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Accra.

The award scheme he associated UN and the late Kofi Annan with has since been dissociated by these bodies.

Listen to ‘Gimme Way’ by Sarkodie here.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

