VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Gimme Way ft. Prince Bright

Sarkodie drops the official music video to ‘Gimme Way’, a song which features the legendary Prince Bright.

The visuals features some thick models play cameo while energetic dancers light it up.

The director set the Sarkcess Music boss’ video in an uncompleted building.

‘Gimme Way’ was shot and directed by ace Ghanaian video director BABS Directions, noted for shooting the ‘Biibi Ba’ video.

Enjoy ‘Gimme Way’ music video by Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

