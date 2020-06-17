Hajia4Reall inks Joint Venture Deal with Quick Angels

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Hajia4Reall has signed a Joint venture partnership deal with Quick Angels.

The strategic investment deal was signed on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the office of the Ghanaian-own investment firm in Accra, Ghana.

Real name Mona Montrage, this deal will see her build a new empire of businesses around the MONA brand.

This will be based on purely commercializing and promoting media content, personal care products, beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands, among others.

Speaking at the signing session, the CEO, Mr Richard Nii-Armah Quaye noted that the firm is ready to add up to the MONA brand.

“The future is for us to enhance her personality, take over what she has personally done over the years, try and see ho we can add our expertise, strength, and take whatever she has done to a higher level,” he said.

“We are very excited today and we are prepared to sign this agreement, and look into the future with great optimism,” he reiterated.

Hajia4Reall who is elated about this new partnership has also expressed her gratitude to the CEO as well as the company.

“I am very excited because I’m starting a career as an entrepreneur today and I want to say a very big thank you to the CEO and Quick Angels for believing and investing in this brand that I’ve used so many years to build,” she said at the short ceremony.

Quick Angels Limited is the first and formal angel investor company here in Ghana that support entrepreneurs and businesses with equity funding.





