What Kanye West Urinating on Grammy Award Plaque Means

Kanye West’s outburst on Twitter, on Wednesday has got the internet buzzing as regards, the state of record deals artistes sign with major labels.

The American rapper in a series of tweets encouraged musicians to go independent, among others.

In one of the posts Kanye West made, he lodged one of his Grammy Award plaque in his WC. while he pees on it.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

There are two (2) sides to the American rapper and record producer’s act.

On the pro-Grammy side it is a huge disrespect to arguably the world’s most revered music awards scheme.

It is actually nasty watching Kanye West pee on the Grammy plaque.

On the flip-side, he communicates how these award schemes, like record labels continue to enslave musicians.

In recent past, the Grammy has bee hit with criticisms — it has been seen by some as a promotional machine. Others include the eligibility period, racism, and mistreatment of female musicians,

During his rant, Kanye West also shared pages of his UMG contract, breaching the non-disclosure agreement.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments