DOWNLOAD ALBUM: Kuami Eugene – Son of Africa

Download Kuami Eugene ‘Son of Africa’ Album

Kuami Eugene has dropped the ‘Son of Africa’ album featuring some top-of-the-rank tunes.

It is a 14-track album with songs like Dance Hard, Ghana We Dey, Open Gate, Beifour, and Scolom on it.

The Lynx Entertainment act featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Samini, Sarkodie, Prince Bright, Zlatan Ibile, Eddy Kenzo, and Obaapa Christy.

Download / stream ‘Song of Africa’ album by Kuami Eugene below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

