EntertainmentMusic Plug!
DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Ishuru (prod by Beatz Empire)
Shatta Wale has released ‘Ishuru’, a new song that is set to make you love the “African Dancehall King” more.
The song for the Shatta Movement boss was produced by Beatz Empire.
Stream the song below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.