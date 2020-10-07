DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Ishuru (prod by Beatz Empire)

Shatta Wale has released ‘Ishuru’, a new song that is set to make you love the “African Dancehall King” more.

The song for the Shatta Movement boss was produced by Beatz Empire.

Stream the song below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

