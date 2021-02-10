Andy Dosty sacks Okese 1 from Hitz FM

Andy Dosty has sacked rapper Okese 1 from the studios of Hitz 103.9 FM.

This incident occurred on the Daybreak Hitz show on Wednesday morning, moments before the rapper’s live radio interview.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes‘ Yaw Plug, Okese 1 is seen not responding well to the initial questions from Andy Dosty.

Andy Dosty who seemed peeved asked whether everything is OK with Okese 1.

However, the “Yie Yie” rapper fell offended, probably, at Andy Dosty‘s tone.

The host Andy Dosty also revealed that even Okese 1 was late for the interview and he seem not too interested in the interview.

As a result, he asked the rapper to leave the studios, which he did.

Check the incident out!



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

