Mzbel Teases Afia Schwarzenegger with New Photos after Saying ‘Fi’
Mzbel has called the bluff of Afia Schwarzenegger with new photos, moments after she responded ‘fi’ to the comedienne’s call.
In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, the Ghanaian musician dons a black Louis Vuitton cardigan while she holds a glass of wine.
In other photos, Mzbel sits in a chair.
Check her out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
