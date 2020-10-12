Offset surprises Cardi B Customized Rolls Royce on 28th Birthday — VIDEO

Offset has gifted Cardi B a customized Rolls Royce car as the US rapper marks her 28th birthday.

Cardi B who didn’t expect this gift was thrown in her hyper mode as she reacts to it.

The elated rapper could not hide her joy after she was taken to where the car is.

She then moved in the car to have a feel of how it is.

This adds to the list of luxurious cars owned by the Cardi B.

Check this out!



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

