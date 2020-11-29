Too Much Sauce at Mona (Hajia) 4Reall ‘Badder Than’ Release Party — SEE PHOTOS

Mona 4Reall also known as Hajia 4Reall held a release party for her maiden single ‘Badder Than’.

The event hosted some of the fine female and male Ghana celebrities.

Wearing bold smile throughout the event, Mona 4Reall performed her song for the first time on stage.

Mona 4Reall‘s ‘Badder Than’ release party was graced by Shatta Wale, D-Black, Kidi, Efya, Nina Ricchie, Efia Odo and many more.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

