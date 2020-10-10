Street Credibility! Wendy Shay Mobbed on Visit to Nima — VIDEO

Wendy Shay’s street credibility has been okayed as latest video of her visit to Nima pops up.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, she is mobbed by crowd in the populous community in Accra.

Wendy Shay is accompanied by her manager Bullet while she is guarded by some persons to prevent any mishap from the eager fans.

It is not known exactly what she stepped in the place to do, however, the Rufftown Records is seen walking in the ghettos of Nima as well.

Following her walk through Nima, she propped on the bonnet of her car and threw some money for lucky fans to grab.

Check Wendy Shay visit to Nima and the love the street has for her now:



