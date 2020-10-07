VIDEO: Lookalike of Kuami Eugene Playing Show with His Songs Goes Viral

A lookalike of Kuami Eugene performing at a funeral goes viral sending waves of shock to many of his fans.

The young guy is seen in the viral video performing the Lynx Entertainment act’s ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker.

The guy who wears quite a similar facial resemblance to Kuami Eugene dances like him.

His mannerism also seem he was booked to perform at the funeral somewhere in the country.

Check Kuami Eugene‘s lookalike perform:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

