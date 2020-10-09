Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: Archipalago – Straight Outta Kumerica

PlugTimes.com October 9, 2020
archipalago straight outta kumerica music video

Archipalago drops the official music video to ‘Straight Outta Kumerica’, a masterpiece for the Kumerica movement.

Shot in the States, the video for the Mufasa Records boss was directed by Isaac Obuobi.

The music video features some beautiful bike stunts and many more.

Enjoy ‘Straight Outta Kumerica‘ by Archipalago below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close