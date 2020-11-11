Africa Tertiary Entrepreneurs Awards rebrands to Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards — STATEMENT

Africa Tertiary Entrepreneurs Award has rebranded to Africa Top Entrepreneurs Award (ATEA).

This was made known in a statement dated 11th November 2020, signed by organisers Aketesia Group.

Notwithstanding the change in the corporate image of the prestigious award, ATEA maintains the aims and objectives of encouraging business-minded personalities and entrepreneurs, both young and old across Africa, to start small to aid economic stability globally.

Read the full statement below:

From Management of Aketesia Group With same aims and objectives of Encouraging business minded personalities and Entrepreneurs both young and old across Africa to start small to aid Economic stability globally, We are glad to announce to the general public of our #Rebranding from Africa Tertiary Entrepreneurs Awards to #AfricaTopEntrepreneursAwards. Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) _ #STARTSMALL Signed: Aketesia Group

This comes ahead of the 3rd edition which is set for Tomreik Hotel in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The 3rd Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards is powered by the Aketesia Group.

PlugTimes.com is an official media partner.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

