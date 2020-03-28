List of Areas Affected by 2 Weeks Partial Lockdown in Ghana

H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo announced a somewhat partial lockdown in Greater Accra, and Kumasi, during his 4th COVID-19 address to the nation, on Friday night.

The restricted access takes effect at 1am on Monday, March 30, 2020, for the next two (2) weeks.

In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected by this directive: Accra, and Tema Metropolis, Tema West, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Adentan, Ashaiman, La-Nkwantanang-Madina, La-Dade-Kotopon, Okaikwei, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, and Ablekuma Central Municipal. Others are Ayawaso East, Ayawaso, North, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ga West, Ga North, Ga Central, Ga South, Ga East, Korle-Klottey, Weija/Gbawe, Kpone Katamanso, and Awutu Senya East Municipality.

In the Kumasi Metro and its contiguous districts, the following areas are affected: Kumasi Metropolis, Asokwa, Suame, Old Tafo, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Kwadaso, Atwima Nwabiagya, Kwabre East, and Ejisu Municipality. Others are Afigya-Kwabre South, Bosomtwi, Atima Kwanwoma, and Atwia Nwabiagya North District.

During this period, there will be no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircrafts for private or commercial purposes in these areas, except those that are providing essential services and carrying cargo.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com