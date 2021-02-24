Afia Schwarzenegger blasts LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana

Controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has finally added her voice in the fight to abolish homosexuality in Ghana.

In recent weeks, several developments have occurred following the emergence of an office of the LGBTQ+ community.

The community claim they are setting up to advocate and fight for the right of people engaged in homo$exuality.

However, the act is frown upon in the Ghanaian society — by way of culture and law.

A lot of people have waded into this including popular personalities in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

One of such persons is Afia Schwarzenegger who has angrily sparked against people involved in the act and praised president Akufo-Addo for standing against it.

In the video she also advised them that the money invested in such a useless act could have been used to donate beds to labour wards or build a hospital.

Watch her Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Queen Afia Schwarzenegger👑 (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)

Source: Ben Blay, Contributor

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments