Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 Boot Camp slated for November 19

All is set for the Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 boot camp ahead of the coronation on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The twelve (12) finalists of the maiden edition of the prestigious beauty pageant will engage in some interesting camp activities.

The fun-packed, educative, and fitness activities will be held among the contestants Mimi, Nana Yaa Gyasiwaa, Gifty Ampong, Sandra banson, Bekeara Kuigha, Ama Yeboah, and Esther Quayson. Others are Nana Adwoa, Joy Chinonso, Winifred Duncan, Josephine Srougbo, and Angelina Essel.

This will take place at the venue for main event Ellisa Hospitality and Hotels in Kokrobite in the Ga South Municipal.

This will be available on Miss Hotlegs Ghana social media pages — Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MissHotlegsGH.

Miss Hotlegs Ghana grand finale takes place at the Ellisa Hospitality and Hotels inside Kokrobite, Accra on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

It will create just the perfect atmosphere for exhibition of class elegance, beauty and natural talent carried by the beautiful legs of the Ghanaian Queens.

Get your tickets now at eGotickets.com or dial the shortcode: *713*33*59# for 50Gh¢, and 25Gh¢ VIP and Regular tickets, respectively.

For sponsorship, partnership, collaboration or branding, kindly WhatsApp +447922226658 or +2348060433232.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

