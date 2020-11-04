Entertainment

Ruth Deme Goli bags her First Lead Role in Nollywood Movie

PlugTimes.com November 4, 2020
One of the strenuous ventures in acting on this continent is getting casted for a role in Africa’s biggest film industry Nollywood, not to speak of a lead role.

However, style actor Ruth Deme Goli has broken through the glass ceiling in Nollywood.

The Ghallywood/Nollywood actress whose talent is matchless has finally made history as she bags her first lead role in a Nollywood movie.

The movie, titled ‘My Melody’ chronicles the life a young guy [expat] who takes his girlfriend to Nigeria to hustle. Every aspect of their life in the country is grueling, despite their high and positive expectations.

They have to endure hardship in Nigeria — including the character of some persons they come across in their daily life. In the house they live in, the boy is pushed to battle his landlord for the love of his own girlfriend.

‘My Melody’ is a very hilarious, and intriguing movie and the lead actress Ruth Deme Goli is one actor you need to watch.

Ms. Goli who is also noted for producing the much talked-about 2018 movie ‘Seek Love’ was exceptional on her first-ever lead role movie in Nigeria.

‘My Melody’ also stars Enock Darko (Watabombshell), Prince Nwafor, Chioma Nwosu, Thelma Ibemere (of Big Brother Naija fame), Uzee Usman, Jude Onyegiri and many others.

It was produced by Uchenna Mbunabo, and directed by Promise Awoke.

Get interactive with Ruth Deme Goli across social media for more information. Instagram: @DemeGoli, Facebook.com: Ruth Deme Goli, and Twitter: @PrettyDemeGH

Watch ‘My Melody’ full movie on YouTube below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

