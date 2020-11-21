Wendy Shay calls on National Chief Imam

Wendy Shay has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit by the Rufftown Records act occurred on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

Wendy Shay eulogizes the revered Islamic cleric for his support for all.

She took the opportunity to present an undisclosed item to the Chief Imam.

The ‘Haters In Tears’ hitmaker is seen in a her beautiful hijab while the Chief Imam receives her and the team.

This forms part of Wendy Shay’s Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise in Nima.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

