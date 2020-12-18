Asante Kotoko sack coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko have sacked head coach Maxwell Konadu following an abysmal performance in the current season.

The Ghana Premier League side parted way with the coach after their 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

His former assistant coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.

Asante Kotoko made this known in a statement dated Friday, December 18, 2020, which was copied to PlugTimes.com.

The statement of the club reads:

Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect. Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.

Coach Maxwell Konadu joined Asante Kotoko in December 2019 on a two-year deal worth $60,000 .

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

