Chelsea 3 vs 0 West Ham – EPL HIGHLIGHTS

PlugTimes.com December 21, 2020
A double strike from Tammy Abraham saw Chelsea ham the Hammers by 3 goals to 0.

In effect, Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet in his last three (3) Premier League matches.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva opened the goal scoring sheet with a sublime header in the 10th minute, before Abraham‘s double on the 78th and 80th minutes.

Watch all the goals and highlights below:

