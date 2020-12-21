Chelsea 3 vs 0 West Ham – EPL HIGHLIGHTS

A double strike from Tammy Abraham saw Chelsea ham the Hammers by 3 goals to 0.

In effect, Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet in his last three (3) Premier League matches.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva opened the goal scoring sheet with a sublime header in the 10th minute, before Abraham‘s double on the 78th and 80th minutes.

Watch all the goals and highlights below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

