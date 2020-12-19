VIDEO PREMIERE: Kweku Smoke – Serious ft. Bosom P-yung
Kweku Smoke drops the official music video to “Serious”, a song which features Bosom P-yung.
“Serious” is off the rapper’s “Snoop Forever” album and the visuals features scenes of the fire tender.
Watch and enjoy “Serious” by Kweku Smoke below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.