Asante Kotoko’s Fabio Gama spotted in a Kumasi Market

Fabio Gama, Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian attacker has been spotted in a market in Kumasi while shopping.

He was seen together with his wife and their son at a market located at the Tech Junction in Kumasi.

Fabio Gama and his family were seen in casual wears, as expected.

He recently revealed in an interview that he has had to adjust to the weather in Ghana.

He was very instrumental in Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals, in their last outing.

