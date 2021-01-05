Fella Makafui drops Hot Photos to Open 2021 Gallery Account

Fella Makafui has opened her 2021 photo gallery account with hot photos.

The Ghanaian filmmaker wears a black dress which shows her curves.

In the photos, Fella Makafui’s beautiful figure is laid bare as she steps out for a function.

Check the photos out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

