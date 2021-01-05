Entertainment

Fella Makafui drops Hot Photos to Open 2021 Gallery Account

PlugTimes.com January 5, 2021
Fella Makafui 2021 photos

Fella Makafui has opened her 2021 photo gallery account with hot photos.

The Ghanaian filmmaker wears a black dress which shows her curves.

In the photos, Fella Makafui’s beautiful figure is laid bare as she steps out for a function.

Check the photos out:

Fella Makafui 2021 photos
Fella Makafui 2021 photos
Fella Makafui 2021 photos

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close