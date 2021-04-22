Meet the Nigerian Socialite Setting Instagram On Fire – Roman Goddess

Instagram has been buzzing, as regards the fine gallery of Nigerian socialite Roman Goddess who continuously set the app on fire.

The c*rvy Instagram model who is also endowed in the front (bust) lives a very affluent lifestyle and she is admired by her over 460k followers.

The brand influencer Roman Goddess feeds her followers with, mainly photos from her travels and her home (including her living room, bedroom, and bathroom).

The busty actress also runs the Roman Liquors & Wines and serves her clients mainly in Lagos, Nigeria.

Check photos of curvy Nigerian socialite Roman Goddess that has got people talking:

Click “NEXT” for more photos of Roman Goddess