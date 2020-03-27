COVID-19: Akufo-Addo imposes Restriction on Movement in Greater Accra and Kumasi

Movement Restriction Measures Announced by Akufo-Addo

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced some restrictions on movement within some areas in Greater Accra and Kumasi.

This was made known in his fourth (4th) COVID-19 address to the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The president of the Republic of Ghana stated that it takes effect from 1am on Monday, March 30, 2020.

He also noted that in essence, everyone resident in these areas must stay home for the next two (2) weeks.

“However, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, medicine, water, undertake banking transactions, or use public toilet facilities. But, as much as possible, stay at home,” he added.



During this period, there will be no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircrafts for private or commercial purposes in these areas, except those that are providing essential services and carrying cargo.

The affected areas in Greater Accra include Accra, and Tema Metropolis, Tema West, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Adentan, Ashaiman, La-Nkwantanang-Madina, La-Dade-Kotopon, Okaikwei, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, and Ablekuma Central Municipal. Others are Ayawaso East, Ayawaso, North, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ga West, Ga North, Ga Central, Ga South, Ga East, Korle-Klottey, Weija/Gbawe, Kpone Katamanso, and Awutu Senya East Municipality.

In the Kumasi Metro and its contiguous districts, the following areas are affected: Kumasi Metropolis, Asokwa, Suame, Old Tafo, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Kwadaso, Atwima Nwabiagya, Kwabre East, and Ejisu Municipality. Others are Afigya-Kwabre South, Bosomtwi, Atima Kwanwoma, and Atwia Nwabiagya North District.

Commercial vehicle stations and market associations have also been encouraged to observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com